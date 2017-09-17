Missing girl to speak through Puyallup PD social media Sunday

Misty Copsey's photo is shown age-progressed to 35 years. She was last seen in the evening walking home from the Puyallup Fairgrounds on Sept. 17, 1992. She was 14 at the time. Misty missed her bus home and has not been seen since. She has a mole under her right eye and a scar under her right knee. (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The Puyallup Police Department on Sunday is using its social media accounts to bring attention to a 25-year long missing person case.

Misty Copsey disappeared from The Puyallup Fair -- now known as the Washington State Fair -- on Sept. 17, 1992. She was 14 years old and would now be 39.

Copsey missed her bus home from the fair and hasn't been seen or heard from by loved ones since.

Puyallup PD says its social media accounts will be Copsey's for one day. She will "speak" through the department's accounts in hopes of generating tips in the case. Her story will be told in her voice. (Editor's note: If viewing in the app, click here to see the social feed.)

Puyallup PD says this has only be done one other time in the United States and once in Canada.

Copsey's story will appear on Puyallup PD's Facebook and Twitter accounts from 9 a.m. through 11 p.m. Sunday. Her story will also be highlighted on Instagram.

Fair visitors who enter through the Blue Gate will see a message board sign with details on Copsey's case.

