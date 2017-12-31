Missing 87-year-old found dead

MABTON, Wash. -- A missing 87-year-old woman was found dead Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Toppenish Police Department said Mary Shattuck and her vehicle were found south of the Mabton area.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time, and it appears her death was related to prolonged exposure to hazardous weather.

Police added that Shattuck’s family has been notified.

PREVIOUS STORY:

TOPPENISH, Wash. -- Toppenish Police are asking for help finding a missing 87-year-old woman.

Mary Shattuck was last seen driving a white 2010 Subaru Forester. The license plate is 065JZTG.



She was last seen at her doctor's office in Toppenish. She was told to check herself into a hospital for medical treatment for an existing heart treatment. She never checked into a hospital.



She is from Yakima and her family has not heard from her. If you see her, you can contact the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355.

