Honor those who serve on National Day of the Deployed

(WVEC) -- October 26 has been designated as National Day of the Deployed, and honors all of the men and women who have been deployed overseas, as well as their families who stay behind as their loved ones serve our country.
The annual occasion was founded in 2006 by Shelle Michaels Aberle, who approached then-North Dakota Governor John Hoeven to support a formal proclamation.
North Dakota became the first state to honor the Day of Deployment, and when Hoeven became a Senator, he co-sponsored a resolution to make it a national day honoring deployed troops and their families. The resolution passed unanimously in 2011, and National Day of Deployment is now recognized in all 50 states.
On social media, you can help observe the day by using the hashtag #DayOfTheDeployed
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs