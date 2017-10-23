101 veterans aboard Honor Flight to land at GEG Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some veterans from the Inland Northwest are on the trip of a lifetime.

The latest Honor Flight took off Monday morning from the Spokane International Airport on its way to Washington D.C. The honor flight takes veterans to D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to them and their comrades.

The veterans on that flight served in World War Two, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. In total, there will be 101 veterans on a single flight, an all time record according to the Honor Flight director.

One of the veterans on Monday mornings flight out of Spokane International Airport spoke with KREM 2.

“I do it because I think it's very important that the veterans know that everybody cares about them, and the way the world is today, we need to give our veterans as much support as possible,” veteran Dale Storer said.

The veterans are set to come back to Spokane around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The public is invited to the airport to help welcome them home.

