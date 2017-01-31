'Military' convoy with Trump flag rolls through

Truck in convoy of military vehicles flying a Trump flag (Photo: invisibleky)

LOUISVILLE, Ken. --- Flying a large "Trump" flag, a mysterious convoy of military vehicles rolled down Interstate 65 through Louisville on Sunday morning. But nobody is claiming it.

A spokesman for Ft. Knox, Patrick Hodges, said it wasn't theirs.

Same for the Kentucky National Guard, said Maj. Stephen Martin, director of public affairs.

A Defense Department spokesman, Maj. Jamie Davis, who examined images of the four-truck procession for the Courier-Journal, said he doesn't think it belonged to any service branch — and that the vehicles may have been military surplus.

Davis said it would violate regulations to fly such a flag on a military vehicle. “That is not standard procedure,” he said. He also said it would have been against the rules to run a military convoy without unit markings on the trucks.

Chris Rowzee, a spokeswoman for indivisibleky, a new activist organization in Louisville, said that as a retired veteran who served 28 years in the Air Force, “I can't even begin to describe how disturbed I am by this.”

While Donald Trump is president, she said, the military is supposed to be a nonpolitical organization in which servicemen and women swear an oath to the Constitution, not to any particular president.

“To show a partisan political leaning on a military vehicle is very reminiscent of Nazi Germany,” she said.

Invisibleky posted photos and a video of the convoy on its website. Rowzee said the group thinks the trucks may have belonged to a military contractor if they weren't being operated by the military.

Louisville Metro Police did not immediately respond to a question about whether it received any calls about the convoy. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Naitore Djigbenou said it does not track military convoys.

The vehicles are Humvees with a modified bed and the desert tan color suggests they were or are Army vehicles, according to Tracey Metcalf, administrator for the Military Vehicle Preservation Association in Independence, Mo.

Lt. Col. Jennifer Johnson, an Army spokeswoman, said in an email that the photos of the vehicles were too blurry to say if they belonged to Army units.

Courier-Journal