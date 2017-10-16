MeToo: Sexual harassment, assault tales light up social media

Two words have quickly become an important movement for people who stand against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

"Me too" has flooded social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after actor Alyssa Milano tweeted an image Sunday with a note reading, "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote "Me too" as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Milano once co-starred with actor Rose McGowan in the TV series Charmed. McGowan accused Harvey Weinstein of rape and said she was blacklisted in Hollywood because of it.

Since that tweet, thousands of women and men have shared their personal stories of assault, whether it be something as brief as 140 characters or a long draft exposing terrifying experiences.

Because I was shamed and considered a "party girl" I felt I deserved it. I shouldnt have been there, I shouldn't have been "bad" #metoo — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

Me too. I don’t know if means anything coming from a gay man but it’s happened. Multiple times. — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) October 15, 2017

The social media firestorm comes as fallout continues for Harvey Weinstein. The Associated Press reports that the Weinstein Company is in negotiations with Colony Capital for a potential sale and NBC News is reporting that the New York Police Department is investigating two new allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein.

Weinstein Co., mired in sex scandal, may be up for sale. https://t.co/g2wlGkY839 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2017

This is how change happens, one brave voice at a time. #MeToo — ACLU (@ACLU) October 16, 2017

— Jodi Bondi Norgaard (@jodinorgaard) October 16, 2017

© 2017 KING-TV