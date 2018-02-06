Menchie's Frozen Yogurt coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.— For all the frozen yogurt lovers out there, you're in for a treat.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt is scheduled to open its first store on Sunday, February 11 in North Spokane.

Menchie's is a California-based frozen yogurt franchise that was started by a husband and wife in 2007.

There are 540 stores across the nation.

The new store will be located at 9986 N. Newport Highway, Spokane, WA 99207.

© 2018 KREM-TV