Menchie's Frozen Yogurt coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.— For all the frozen yogurt lovers out there, you're in for a treat.
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt is scheduled to open its first store on Sunday, February 11 in North Spokane.
Menchie's is a California-based frozen yogurt franchise that was started by a husband and wife in 2007.
There are 540 stores across the nation.
The new store will be located at 9986 N. Newport Highway, Spokane, WA 99207.
