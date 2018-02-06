KREM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt coming to Spokane

Staff , KREM 1:02 PM. PST February 06, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.— For all the frozen yogurt lovers out there, you're in for a treat. 

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt is scheduled to open its first store on Sunday, February 11 in North Spokane.

Menchie's is a California-based frozen yogurt franchise that was started by a husband and wife in 2007. 

There are 540 stores across the nation.

The new store will be located at 9986 N. Newport Highway, Spokane, WA 99207.

 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories