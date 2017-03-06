McDonalds reportedly getting new ice cream machines

File image of an oreo McDonald's McFlurry.

After a number of complaints online, McDonalds is apparently changing out their ice cream machines.

The Wall Street Journal reports the fast food chain will roll out new machines with fewer parts, able to dispense more flavors and require “shorter offline cleaning periods.”

Soft-serve fans will likely be excited about the development… many often took to social media to complain about the machines being down too frequently in the evening.

Multiple theories exist about why the machines were down in the evening, but the general thought is that the machines took so long to clean that employees would start the process early in order to finish on time.

No word on what this means for the weird McFlurry straw.

Of course the ice cream machine down I'm surprise this place even open this late. @McDonalds — Christóforos (@The_Sheets_) March 6, 2017

I'm gonna fight someone I just wanted an ice cream cone from mcdonalds and of course their ice cream machine is down, ugh☹️ — Jessabel (@Jessabeld) February 20, 2017

Me: hi I'd like a Mcflurry

McDonalds: sorry our ice cream machine is down

Me: pic.twitter.com/0eQrCFcRWh — caroline hickman (@CarolineH9) February 20, 2017

Every time I attempt to get ice cream from McDonalds, the machine is broken 😑 stay lettin me down fam — Chrissy Stevens (@ChrissyStevens9) February 19, 2017

I tried my luck and tried to get a milkshake from @McDonalds but the ice cream machine was "down" pic.twitter.com/agrsXieOet — #FitGang (@M_Bure) February 19, 2017

