McDonalds reportedly getting new ice cream machines

Staff , KREM 3:06 PM. PST March 06, 2017

After a number of complaints online, McDonalds is apparently changing out their ice cream machines.

The Wall Street Journal reports the fast food chain will roll out new machines with fewer parts, able to dispense more flavors and require “shorter offline cleaning periods.”

Soft-serve fans will likely be excited about the development… many often took to social media to complain about the machines being down too frequently in the evening.

Multiple theories exist about why the machines were down in the evening, but the general thought is that the machines took so long to clean that employees would start the process early in order to finish on time.

No word on what this means for the weird McFlurry straw.

