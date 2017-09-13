Marysville School District offers resources to Spokane County

Marysville-Pilchuck High School (Photo: KING 5 News)

The Marysville School District superintendent and a trauma professional are traveling to Spokane County to offer resources to the high school affected by a shooting Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Becky Berg is on her way to Rockford, Wash., where a suspect fatally shot one student and injured three others in the Freeman High School hallway.

The scene is too familiar to the Marysville School District. In October 2014, a student opened fire in the Marysville-Pilchuck High School cafeteria, killing four classmates before shooting himself.

The district said they plan to stand by Freeman High School and offer the support they need.

“As a school district that has been impacted by a similar senseless tragedy, we know Rockford has a long road to recovery ahead,” Emily Wicks, a spokesman for the Marysville School District said in a statement.

