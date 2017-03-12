Mariners single game tickets now available

Seattle Mariners Logo (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE-- The Mariners single-game tickets for this year’s 2017 baseball season are now on sale.

Purchase of these tickets will give access to fans for this year’s 81 home games, including highlights such as Opening Day on April 3, the Home Opener against the Houston Astros on April 10, the retirement of Edgar Martinez’s number, five postgame firework shows, seven bobbleheads and multiple special events and giveaways.

These tickets are available at the Safeco Field Box Office and Seattle Mariners Team Store. They are also available online at Mariners.com/Tickets and by phone at 1-888-SEA-HITS with service charge included.

In efforts to get fans excited and ready for this year’s season, a variety of ticket packages will also be readily available to purchase. Fans have the option of the 10-game flex pack, which allows them to pick and choose what games they want, starting with a plan as low as $200. Further information is available at Mariners.com/Flex.

Popular tickets offers that give discounts throughout the season will once again be offered. These will include BECU Half-Price Nights, Safeco Insurance Triple Play night, Senior Specials, College Nights and many other discounted ticket opportunities.

Other information provided on these specials and other ticket options can be found at Mariners.com/Specials.



