Man who once broke out of jail recaptured on new warrant

Roy J. Bieluch (Photo: Shoshone County Sheriff's Department)

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A man who once escaped the Shoshone County jail back in 2015 has been arrested by law enforcement again.

The Shoshone County Sheriff said authorities attempted to arrest Roy Bieluch for an active warrant Friday night. Officials said he fled in a car and law enforcement lost him. His vehicle was found about 20 minutes later, but Bieluch was not captured until Tuesday.

Bieluch has an extensive criminal history. Back in February 2015, authorities said he escaped the Shoshone County Jail. After days of searching, he was eventually shot by a homeowner and arrested.

Tuesday, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said an off duty deputy located Bieluch. They said he tried to escape them by running back and forth across the freeway.

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to catch him with the help of a unit from the Osburn Police Department.

© 2017 KREM-TV