Man who fought attendants, passengers on Delta flight from Seattle released

Delta Air Lines

SEATTLE (AP) - A Florida man who fought with flight attendants and passengers when he tried to open the exit door of a Delta Air Lines flight bound from Seattle to China has been ordered released from federal custody by a Seattle judge.



Joseph Daniel Hudek IV asked the court to reconsider detaining him after his July 6 arrest.



In new court documents Hudek says he had ingested edible marijuana before the flight and insists he poses no danger if he's not high.



Magistrate Judge James Donohue released Hudek with electric home monitoring on Tuesday to his mother, despite the government's objections. Hudek must travel by train or car and is barred from using cannabis. His travel is restricted to western Washington for court hearings and Middle District of Florida.

Hudek was indicted on one count of interfering with the flight crew and four counts of assault on an aircraft in the incident.

© 2017 KING-TV