Man suspected of shooting SWAT deputy had violent history

KREM 2's Lindsay Nadrich explains the history of Dean J. Bellamy, the man suspected of shooting at deputies during a standoff at his home in Colbert. Bellamy died in the Monday night incident, though it is unclear how. (3/7/17)

KREM 3:11 PM. PST March 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories