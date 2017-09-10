Man pulls gun, kidnaps employee at pot shop

*UPDATE* Police have released photos of the suspects and the white ford they are searching for.













*UPDATE* Police said the male they are looking for has face and neck tattoos. The victim has been identified as Cameron Smith. Smith was last seen wearing a Lucid baseball hat and matching shirt. He's pictured below.





The suspect is driving a Gray 2008 Acura SUV with the plate number BCV4296. The suspect said he was from Yakima, so he may be driving that direction. The female suspects were driving a Ford F-250 Utility pickup. The suspects all may be armed.





CHENEY, Washington-- Police said they are searching for three people involved in a shooting and kidnapping Sunday.

Police said a man walked into the Lucid Cannabis Company and tried to buy products. He was denied because he did not have an ID.

Later, a female walked in and tried to buy products. She was also denied because she did not have an ID.

That is when the male went to an employee sitting in their car and pulled out a gun. A shot was fired into the car.

The man was with two females who drove off after the shooting.

The man then took off with the employee in the car. Police are searching for him and the car along with the employee.

This story will be updated as we get more information.

© 2017 KREM-TV