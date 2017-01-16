Man makes dating website for Trump supporters

CBS Miami

SANTA CLARITA (CBSMIAMI) - A Southern California man wants to “Make Dating Great Again.”

He’s designed a dating website aimed at making romantic connections between supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, and thousands are signing up hoping to find true love.

“I quit my day job to do this,” said David Goss, owner of the website. “I heard some stories about dates going bad because politics were brought up.”

So the long-time Donald Trump supporter took a cue from the president-elect’s entrepreneurial spirit and created the website, ‘TrumpSingles.com’.

“It’s a place where people can come and meet each other and they don’t have to worry about going on that date, politics coming up, talking about politics and all of a sudden that person getting upset and leaving,” explained Goss.

Goss figured the dating site would appeal to some of his friends and maybe a few dozen others.

But he says thousands of Trump supporters looking for love have signed up including Amber Williams.

“It’s kind of a safe space, you can say,” according to Amber who has already been on two dates.

“The first one, we went shooting at our local gun range, shot AR-15’s, never done that before, so that was fun…”

For Goss, the response has been as controversial as Trump himself.

“I’ve been told that I’m a racist, I’ve been told I’m homophobic, I’m a xenophobe just for having a business!”

Despite that, the site keeps expanding, and Goss is sticking to his Trump inspired matchmaking mission.

“Making dating great again,” laughed Goss.

Goss says he and his business partner screen every applicant to the site to ensure they’re actual Trump supporters and not there to harass other members. He says his current membership includes people of all ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations.

