Man killed in officer involved shooting on I-5

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash --- Suspect dead in officer involved shooting on southbound I-5 Saturday morning.

At 6:48 a.m. on Saturday, the Washington State Patrol had an officer involved shooting along southbound I-5 in Lacey, according to a press release from the WSP. Troopers stopped the male driver of a black Dodge Charger at milepost 110 at Carpenter Road. The driver exited the vehicle and advanced on the troopers with a knife, according to the release. A trooper then discharged his weapon and hit the driver. The press release said they rendered first aid until medical personnel arrived, but the subject died at the scene.

The incident began a little after six a.m. when the subject called 911 while he was driving on State Route 167 in King County. According to the release, he told a dispatcher he was distraught, suicidal and had a knife. He reportedly also indicated he wanted to attack any police officer who pulled him over and he was driving unsafely and at a high speed.

The multi-agency Thurston County Critical Incident Investigation Team will handle the investigation with the Olympia Police Department taking the lead. Several lanes of southbound I-5 were closed at milepost 110 while detectives completed their on-scene investigation into the incident, said the release.

The trooper involved in the shooting is an 18-year veteran of the WSP and has been placed on paid administrative leave for the investigation, as per normal procedure.

