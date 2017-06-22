Man is wanted in three states for possession of stolen property

photo by Coeur d'Alene

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking information leading to the apprehension of Robert Lee Rideaux.

Rideaux is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant that charged him with possession of stolen property; a King County felony warrant for burglary and a possession of stolen property warrant from Pensacola, Florida. The Florida warrant is a $30,000 bond warrant with United States extradition, according to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department’s Facebook page.

Rideaux is a 41-year-old black male, who is six foot three inches tall and weighs 265 pounds, he also has brown hair and brown eyes, says the Facebook post.

The NIVCTF consists of members from the FBI, Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Sheriff's Department, Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, Idaho Department of Corrections and Bonner County Sheriff’s Department. It is tasked with locating and apprehending violent fugitives charged with such crimes as homicide, bank robbery, kidnapping, rape, arson, etc.

Anyone with information regarding this subject or other fugitives being sought for violent crimes should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. The identity of callers will remain confidential and reward money may be available.

