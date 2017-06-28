KREM
Man found dead in SUV in Spokane identified

SPOKANE, Wash --- Man who was found dead in his SUV near Division Street on June 27 has been identified.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the man to be 41-year-old, Baptiste Mathias.

They are still investigating the cause and manner of Mathias’ death.

Details from June 27 and the man’s discovery:

A vehicle pulled into the parking lot near Second and Division to contact an AMR ambulance crew that was there on an unrelated call. Reports said an occupant in the vehicle asked AMR to check the medical condition of a passenger. Crews determined the man was dead.

Detectives were called to the scene for an investigation. All parties involved are said to be cooperating. There is no known threat to the community.

