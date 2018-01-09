Man facing murder charges in beating death of girlfriend appears in court

Nicholas Holden appears in court on Dec. 21, 2017 (Photo: KREM)

A man accused of beating his girlfriend to death in Newman Lake appeared in court on Tuesday.

Nicholas Holden is accused of beating his girlfriend, Tina Stewart, to death Thanksgiving night in the 14000 block of North Meadow Lane.

Newman Lake Fire Department personnel responded first to the scene on that Friday morning, according to court documents, and found the victim covered in bruises and other marks.

Tina Stewart was found beaten to death the morning after Thanksgiving in a home in Newman Lake.

One of the emergency responders asked Holden if that was the victim’s condition when he found her and he replied “We got into it last night. It was bad,” according to court documents.

Holden remains in Spokane County Jail. A judge reduced his bond from $1 million to $500,000.

His trial is scheduled to begin March 5.



