Man discovers body while fishing in CDA

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Police in Coeur d' Alene are investigating after a body was found near a pond on East Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive on Thursday.

Police describe the victim as a middle age white man. Police will release the man's identity and how he died at a later date.

"By the way he was lying on the ground with his arms and legs spread. Yeah, he looked like he was either drunk, passed out, or left there," Raymond Aplaca who discovered the body said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Coeur d'Alene police.

