Editor’s note: Readers may find details of this story disturbing.

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A Union man has been charged with forcing an 8-year-old girl to have sex with him and take drugs in a Washington motel.

Brett Pendleton, 48, was arrested and charged with one count of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years old and one count of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, according to the Washington Police Department.

According to court documents, the 8-year-old’s mother made contact with Pendleton and the child sometime in the evening on Jan. 1. at the American Inn at 1715 East Fifth Street. The child asked for her mother to enter the bathroom to speak to her privately and showed her that she had been hurt by Pendleton. She also told her mother Pendleton made her engage in several different types of sexual acts and he made her eat methamphetamine, smoke marijuana and cigarettes.

Pendleton admitted to committing sexual acts and having sexual contact with the 8-year-old girl. He also admitted to giving her methamphetamine by rolling it in toilet paper and feeding it to her.

Pendleton is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

