Man being rescued from banks of Spokane River

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gresham police describe deaths of two girls, suicidal father
-
3 years later, felony case still has not seen trial
-
Zach Collins declares for NBA Draft
-
Help identify Jane Doe found in 1971
-
Homeless camps leave mess in Peaceful Valley
-
Two homicides in King County just miles apart
-
2 daughters, father dead after domestic violence call
-
Gov. Inslee appoints Spokane Co. prosecutor to Superior Court
-
I-90 Westbound lanes closed at Northwest Blvd
-
Mayor's attorney: Case should be dropped
More Stories
-
Man rescued from banks of Spokane RiverApr 12, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
-
Man dies days after being pushed at Northern QuestApr 12, 2017, 2:19 p.m.
-
Former Bonner Co. murder suspect released from jail,…Apr 12, 2017, 11:19 a.m.