Man arrested after slamming baby down at the hospital pleads guilty

Logan Rose makes his first appearance in court on Jan. 27, 2017 following child assault and witness tampering charges.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man arrested after violently throwing his baby against a hospital gurney changed his plea to guilty this week.

Logan Rose's daughter was already being treated in the emergency room for a skull fracture when hospital staff witnessed him slam her down.

He was charged with first degree assault of a child for what staff at the emergency room of Valley Hospital witnessed.

Staff told deputies they saw Rose violently throw his daughter against the hospital gurney and yell at her, "Go to sleep!" They said he was angry his 10 month old daughter was crying.

Deputies said Rose violently threw his daughter after staff at the hospital had already discovered she had a skull fracture and severe brain bleed.

Rose initially pleaded not guilty, but this week he pleaded guilty to second degree assault and fourth degree assault of a child.

This is a strike offense. If someone gets three strike offenses, there is a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

As a result of his change of plea, a judge sentenced Rose to nine months in jail with credit for 246 days already served behind bars.

As of Wednesday, Rose’s name was no longer on the jail roster, which means it is likely he has already been released.

Rose also has to serve 12 months of community custody.

Documents also say child protective services guidelines mandate Rose is only allowed to have contact with his child while supervised.

