Spokane PD

SPOKANE, Wash.-- Police said a man was arrested and charged in connection to a field fire in Spokane Sunday.

Spokane police said the fire happened at East 2nd Avenue and South Pittsburg Street.

Witnesses told police they saw a man lighting fireworks near the field. Police were able to find him with help from those witnesses.

Police charged Christopher Bateman with reckless burning.

Police are reminding people that fireworks are illegal in Spokane and a small spark can cause a fire because of dry conditions.

