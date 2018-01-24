Make-A-Wish Idaho celebrates 1,500th wish

Make-A-Wish Idaho's 1,500th wish was granted on Monday to Emerson Jaques, a 17-year-old girl from Blackfoot who is battling cystic fibrosis. (Photo: Make-A-Wish Idaho)

To date, 1,500 Idaho kids with critical illnesses have had their dreams achieved by the efforts of Make-A-Wish Idaho.

The 1,500th wish was granted on Monday to Emerson Jaques, a 17-year-old girl from Blackfoot, who is battling cystic fibrosis. The condition affects her breathing and digestive system. Since birth, Emerson has spent countless hours doing breathing treatments and in doctor's offices. Her most recent trip to the hospital in July lasted 11 days.

"You are trapped in this room and when the doctor or nurses come in they are wearing their isolation gowns, and so it's like you don't see their face, really. You see the eyes. It seems really impersonal and so you feel isolated and alone. And it kind of sucks," Emerson told KIFI in Idaho Falls.

Emerson's wish is to have time to relax and reconnect with her family, so Make-A-Wish made it possible for the whole family to go to the Bahamas. Wishes like Emerson's wouldn't be possible without volunteer "Wish Granters" who meet with the kids and help facilitate their wishes.

Sarah Shinn, president and CEO for Make-A-Wish Idaho, says there is a growing need for wish granters in the state.

"We are granting 93 wishes this year, which is the most we've granted in the history of Make-A-Wish Idaho. And we even have more kids who are waiting for a wish. So the need for our volunteers has increased dramatically just in the past few years," Shinn told KTVB.

To help Make-A-Wish Idaho and to learn more, head to their website.

