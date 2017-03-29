12 dead, 3 injured in church bus crash near Garner State Park

A crash between a pickup truck and church bus left 12 people dead and three injured. (Photo: KENS)

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas - 12 people were killed and three injured in a crash between a church bus and pickup truck, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office said the major crash caused Highway 83 north to close near Garner State Park around 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church of New Braunfels said on its website that one of its buses was involved in the crash. The bus was reportedly carrying senior citizens back from a retreat.

The church's statement reads, in part:

"We understand there have been some fatalities, but we do not yet know who. All activities for [Wednesday] night are canceled. The Sanctuary will be open [Wednesday] evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved."

A pastor at the church told KENS 5 his congregation is in shock following the crash, but "finds peace knowing his members are with the Lord."

Church leaders also said Wednesday evening that they do not have any official details regarding the identities of crash victims.

This was reportedly an annual spring retreat people from the church would take, and it was for people age 55 and older.

A DPS spokesperson said there were 14 people on the bus at the time of the crash. Only two survived. The driver of the truck also survived.

At least two of the victims were transported to University Hospital in San Antonio for treatment after the crash, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

The highway closed for several hours after the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board also said it is investigating this incident.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement in response to the crash, saying he wanted to extend his deepest condolences:

"We are saddened by the loss of life, and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy."

