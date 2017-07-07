Maine woman celebrates 100th birthday, says wine is secret to longevity

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Florence Bearse celebrated her 100th birthday in Bangor Thursday.

Known for her no-nonsense attitude and sense of humor at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation, Florence did not shy away from sharing her secret: wine.

“I like my wine. Don't take it away from me,” she said.

The event was complete with all the fixings, including birthday cake, balloons and gifts.

Bearse said she ran a restaurant in Lagrange where she dedicated her life to serving others.

"The people have taken me I think. They understand me. That I'm crazy,” Bearse joked.

Originally from Massachusetts, she said it did not take long to find the beauty of Maine.

"Maine is beautiful. I tell everybody, ‘You want a trip? Go to Maine,’” she said.

Florence spent much of her time joking around during the party, making faces and laughing.

She even had some advice for those looking to make it as far as she has:

"Don't take any bologna,” Bearse said.

