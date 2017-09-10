9 looters in South Florida caught as Irma rages

Screenshot of a video that shows looters in Fort Lauderdale raiding a store during Hurricane Irma. Photo: Facebook.

Police in South Florida have arrested nearly a dozen people accused of looting stores as Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Keys Sunday morning.

Video provided by First Coast News' sister station, KVUE in Austin, Texas, shows looters stealing sneakers from Simon's Sportswear in Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced that it arrested nine people following the incident, as well as another incident at a local pawn shop. It also tweeted out: "Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is fairly a bad life choice."

#FLPD Looters ARRESTED! 9 individuals were arrested Looting CashAmerica Pawn & Simon's on W Sunrise Blvd. pic.twitter.com/1pLR66I8TD — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

Two of the accused looters were two 28-year-olds who now face six counts of burglary.

#FLPD Can't say we didn't warn you...28 YOs Ryan Cook & Max Saintvil each face 6 counts of burglary from overnight #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/GyPhAeMAVZ — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

The Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies shot a teenager as he and another teen reportedly tried to break-in to evacuated homes in Weston, Florida, which is about 35 miles north of Miami. Only the one teen was shot by a deputy, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies were notified after the homeowners were monitoring their homes via surveillance.

Broward County started their curfew earlier Sunday at 7 p.m. to prevent looting.

Looting during the storm will not be tolerated. Looters will be identified, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. pic.twitter.com/EXBo16gv55 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 10, 2017

