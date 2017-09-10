9 looters in South Florida caught as Irma rages

KREM
Police in South Florida have arrested nearly a dozen people accused of looting stores as Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Keys Sunday morning.

Video provided by First Coast News' sister station, KVUE in Austin, Texas, shows looters stealing sneakers from Simon's Sportswear in Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced that it arrested nine people following the incident, as well as another incident at a local pawn shop. It also tweeted out: "Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is fairly a bad life choice." 

Two of the accused looters were two 28-year-olds who now face six counts of burglary.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies shot a teenager as he and another teen reportedly tried to break-in to evacuated homes in Weston, Florida, which is about 35 miles north of Miami. Only the one teen was shot by a deputy, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies were notified after the homeowners were monitoring their homes via surveillance.

Broward County started their curfew earlier Sunday at 7 p.m. to prevent looting. 

