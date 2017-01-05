Zoo Boise lion Jabari euthanized

Jabari, Zoo Boise's 14-year-old male lion was euthanized Wednesday after a battle with lymphoma. (Photo: Zoo Boise)

BOISE - Zoo Boise's 14-year-old male lion, Jabari, was euthanized on Wednesday after a battle with lymphoma, the zoo announced.

Jabari was diagnosed with lymphoma in November and had been undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy. Zoo officials say he appeared to be responding well to the treatment, but his condition declined recently.

Jabari arrived at Zoo Boise in 2008 with two female lions for the opening of the African Plains exhibit. Known for his impressive roar, Jabari was a favorite of visitors to the zoo.

"Everyone at Zoo Boise is very sad about the passing of Jabari," said zoo director Steve Burns. "He was part of our family and we will miss him. There is nothing quite like the roar of a grown male lion. Jabari provided that thrill to hundreds of thousands of people annually during his time at Zoo Boise."

The two female lions, Mudiwa and Obadiah, appear to be doing well, according to the zoo's veterinarian. At this point, the zoo does not plan to get another male lion.

According to Zoo Boise, the median life expectancy for lions in zoos is 16 years. In the wild, female lions normally live 15-16 years; few males survive more than 10-12 years.

