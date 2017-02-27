(2-27-17)

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State University Bear Research Center is working to make changes after a shocking lack of oversight resulted in the deaths of two of their research animals.

The bears are deep in hibernation this winter at the research center. Several years ago, two yearling cubs died while they were doing just that. The new director of the facility is making sure changes are made so that never happens again.

Dr. Keith Blatner is the newest Grizzly Bear Research Center Director, an interim position that came after the controversy of the bear deaths became public in 2015. He accepted the job permanently in November and is already moving full speed ahead.

“We have bi-monthly team meetings. We've made some upgrades to the facility, including some improved lighting,” he explained. “We have a very detailed monitoring plan now that we implemented this fall, during hibernation. We did it more casually in the past.”

It was under that casual monitoring that a pair of year-old cubs died at the research center in 2010. Detailed records explained how the two young bears were supposed to go into hibernation, but for some reason never did. They starved for months before anyone realized what was happening. By the time they were removed from their offsite hibernation culvert, their condition had deteriorated so severely, officials had no choice but to euthanize them both.

The university launched an internal review of the bear center and mandated multiple changes, including better record-keeping and more supervision from the Office of the Campus Veterinarian.

Perhaps the biggest change has been the active video monitoring system itself. KREM 2 sat in on a typical day of monitoring the resident grizzlies. It is a complex network of cameras and personnel who look in on the bears at any given time, from anywhere.

“So, it's great to watch it live, because you can see what they're doing. But we have the ability to go back and replay video from the past month, and see at any point in the day what the bears were doing,” said Bear Center Facility Manager Brandon Hutzenbiler.

Together, they keep a vigilant watch over the center's 11 grizzlies, either on their phones or computers.

“Their breathing has slowed down, so you might only see a few breaths a minute. And in real time, that can be hard to catch. But if you speed it up, it's very apparent,” Hutzenbiler explained. “Most people think the bears are sleeping the entire time. But no, they're awake. They're just very lethargic. You'll see them yawning, stretching.”

Student caregivers work closely with Campus Veterinarian Dr. Nina Woodford, another change implemented after the yearling deaths. KREM 2 asked her what would happen if a bear was not showing the normal signs of hibernation.

“Well, it would be a concern. We do expect to see some movement every day,” Dr. Woodford explained. “And the nice thing about the video is, maybe they're not moving when I turn it on. But I can play it back, and see, maybe this bear's not moving now, but three hours ago, he got up and walked around.”

Dr. Woodford and her team also now conduct a checkup on the bears, mid-hibernation. They physically check their body condition and look for any indication of a problem. She said she is confident in this new system.

“We do complete assessments of the animals before hibernation, to make sure they're in adequate body condition to support this metabolic change. And with our monitoring as it is now, I'm fully confident we could identify an animal that is of concern, and then we would intervene,” she said.

Woodford explained that if a problem were identified with an animal, they would now be able to check out the situation within 10 minutes. It’s an improvement Director Blatnet believes is the failsafe the Bear Center needed and the new video monitoring system could prevent any other bears from dying on their watch.

“But we did not have the video monitoring at the capability level that it is today. We had video, but we couldn't access it interactively. I look at it every day,” said Blatner. “Christmas and everything else.”

The bears begin coming out of hibernation in mid-March and officials say the entire team will emerge with lessons learned.

Another big concern after those yearling cubs died, was the fact that they were not hibernated at the Bear Center itself but were housed in an isolation barn, known as 199-G. KREM 2 asked about the building and was told that it is no longer being used to hibernate bears, and will not be used in the future. As far as construction on a new research center, officials said it is still very much the goal. With a price tag of about $20 million, there are still several more years of fundraising needed before that ever becomes a reality.