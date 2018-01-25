KREM
WSP: Two fatal crashes on I-90 near Ritzville, roadway not blocked

Staff , KREM 6:57 AM. PST January 25, 2018

RITZVILLE, Wash. — WSP troopers report two fatal crashes on Interstate 90 near Ritzville Thursday morning.

Troopers are on scene at a fatal crash 15 miles East of Ritzville.

 

 

 

Aid is on scene at another fatal crash on Interstate 90, one mile west of Ritzville, according to Washington State Patrol troopers Thursday morning.

Troopers said the roadway is not blocked and to use caution through the area.
 

 

 

Troopers caution drivers to watch for icy roadway conditions.

 

 

