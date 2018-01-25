RITZVILLE, Wash. — WSP troopers report two fatal crashes on Interstate 90 near Ritzville Thursday morning.

Troopers are on scene at a fatal crash 15 miles East of Ritzville.

WB90 MP235 is now a fatal crash investigation. One other occupant being transported to area hospital. Troopers on scene. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 25, 2018

Aid is on scene at another fatal crash on Interstate 90, one mile west of Ritzville, according to Washington State Patrol troopers Thursday morning.



Troopers said the roadway is not blocked and to use caution through the area.



Troopers responding to one car fatal crash EB 90 MP219. One mile west of Ritzville.



Aid is on scene. Roadway is not blocked. Use caution through the area. #MoveOver — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 25, 2018

Troopers caution drivers to watch for icy roadway conditions.

Please watch for changing roadway conditions if you are traveling this morning. Troopers reporting icy conditions as you travel west. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 25, 2018

