Wounded Mount Vernon officer out of the ICU

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gruesome details in 2016 murder released
-
Six years since Steve Gleason's ALS diagnosis
-
Spokane Police revamp online crime map
-
Man killed in industrial accident
-
Wife, teen son killed in train crash in Medical Lake
-
Tom's local forecast (1/6/17, 5:00 p.m.)
-
SCRAPS gets lots of animal safety calls
-
Man killed in Spokane industrial accident
-
Post Falls woman says neighbors covered car in snow
More Stories
-
Seahawks send Lions packing; Advance to face Falcons…Jan. 7, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
-
Check out the seismic readings from Seahawks win…Jan. 7, 2017, 8:45 p.m.
-
Wounded Mount Vernon officer smiling, speakingJan. 7, 2017, 10:50 p.m.