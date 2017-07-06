Women's March organizers take on NRA in next march

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: (L-R) Women's March National Co-Chairs Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, Tamika D. Mallory, and Linda Sarsour attend the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, 2017 Getty Images)

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - The organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington are rallying their supporters once again. This time their target is the NRA.

“We know that we are not safe. But we will not be intimidated into silence,” the post begins on the Women’s March website.

The group said it plans to fight back against violence and hatred with a peaceful 17-mile march from Northern Virginia to D.C. They’re calling it #NRA2DOJ.

“Recent actions of the NRA demonstrate not only a disregard for the lives of black and brown people in America, but appear to be a direct endorsement of violence against women, our families and our communities for exercising our constitutional right to protest,” organizers wrote.

It starts on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. with a rally in front of the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Va. At noon, the group will begin marching to the Department of Justice.

An exact route—and what road closures would affect the public—hasn’t been announced. More details are expected soon.

Another rally is planned for Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. in front of the DOJ.

The Women's March from #NRA2DOJ is July 14 & 15.



Join us and please RT. We won't be intimidated into silence.https://t.co/7LkVDeh8TK pic.twitter.com/ijcMnLW5jR — Women's March (@womensmarch) July 6, 2017

As of Thursday evening, a Facebook group created for the rally and march showed more than 500 people signed up to go, with another 4,000 interested in attending. You can see details on the Women’s March Facebook event page here.

In explaining why they’re taking action, Women’s March organizers pointed to the killing of Philando Castile by a police officer. Castile legally owned a gun and was heard on video telling the officer he had one.

“The NRA claims to stand for the 2nd Amendment rights of all Americans, but their silence on Mr. Castile's constitutional right to own a gun betrayed a deep hypocrisy that many joined in calling out,” the Women’s March Facebook event page states.

Organizers want the NRA to defend Castile’s Second Amendment right to own a gun and demand the DOJ indict the officer who killed him.

The group accused the NRA of releasing an ad “in which an alt-right propagandist appears to call for armed conflict against our communities, demonizing people of color, progressives and any of us who exercise our First Amendment right to peaceably assemble and exercise our free speech in protest.”

Women’s March co-president Tamika Mallory said she wrote a letter to the NRA asking them to apologize and take down the ad. Instead, the association responded with a new video that reportedly attacked Mallory and accused the Women’s March movement of being a violent threat to public safety.

“At a time when our nation is seeing a rise in racially charged incidents and violence motivated by hate speech, it is unconscionable for a powerful organization like the NRA to unashamedly peddle an "us versus them" narrative and call for our grassroots, nonviolent resistance movement to be met with violence,” Women’s March organizers wrote.

