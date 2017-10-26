Woman accused of living illegally in luxury Kendall Yards condos

SPOKANE, Wash.—A 28-year-old woman was accused of illegally living in not one, but two luxury condos.

Spokane Police said Destiny Ahenakew had made herself at home inside Kendall Yard’s newest condos.

Police said they believed she got inside by breaking into a neighbor’s car, taking the key card, and moving in.

Resident Larry Shook said he knew something wasn’t right because only two of the units were actually supposed to be filled.

“I said, ‘what are you doing here? Who are you? How did you get here?’” said Shook.

Shook said when he confronted Ahenakew she told him she was an undercover cop.

"She was incoherent and she was making reference to the devil," said Shook.

That reference was also a sad throwback to the first time Ahenakew made headlines.

In 2014 she made national news for a stunning child abuse case.

Ahenakew was convicted of purposely hurling her 14-month old son down an embankment.



Reports said the little boy fell 50 feet. Remarkably, he was okay.

Police said Ahenakew told them the devil made her do it.

Authorities said she was sentenced to 31 months in prison for that crime, and was only released a month ago.

