Reader photo of a jack-knifed FedEx truck on I-5 south near Albany (Jan. 7, 2017)

As expected, this weekend's round of winter weather has led to multiple delays, cancelations and schedule changes around the region.

At Portland International Airport, more than 100 flights have been canceled on Sunday in anticipation of freezing rain Sunday, with the likelihood of limited thawing. See a list of Sunday cancelations.

More than a dozen flights were canceled out of Spokane International Airport Sunday morning. Most of those were headed to Seattle or Portland. See a list of Sunday cancelations.

Most Saturday night flights were canceled at PDX. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport. See a list of Saturday cancelations here.

The Portland Winterhawks announced that their Sunday game against Kamloops has been canceled, a day after they canceled a matchup with the Everett Silvertips. 7 p.m. m.

The Blazers postponed their Saturday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons until 6 p.m. Sunday at the Moda Center.

The Portland Pilots were expecting a large crowd for the school's 7 p.m. matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a men's basketball contest. However, the school announced the game was postponed and rescheduled for a later date. Click here for more information from the school on the postponement.

The city of Portland closed community centers on Sunday as well as most attractions in Washington Park, including the Portland Japanese Garden, the World Forestry Center, the Oregon Zoo and the Children's Museum.