Wildfire Update: Six large wildfires burn almost 250,000 acres in Washington

photo by inciweb.nwcg.gov

SPOKANE, Wash --- Even after a week of much cooler temperatures and rain, Washington's six large wildfires continue to burn.

Here is an update from north to south.

Diamond Creek Fire 75% contained. It is about 11 miles northwest of Mazama and has covered almost 130,000 acres since it started in July.

Uno Peak Fire 20% contained. The Uno Peak fire has covered almost 9,000 acres since it started in August. The wildfire is located 15 miles northwest of Manson.

Jolly Mountain Fire 40% contained. This fire was started by a lightning strike in August and has covered almost 37,000 acres since then. The Jolly Mountain Fire is 6 miles northwest of Cle Elum.

Sawmill Creek Fire 99% contained. It burned more than 1,000 acres since it started in early September. The Sawmill Creek Fire is west of the Norse Peak wilderness and south of the Tacoma watershed.

Norse Peak Fire 80% contained. The Norse Peak Fire is 11 miles west of Cliffdell, and originated in August. Officials said lightning sparked the fire that has covered almost 66,000 acres.

American Fire 99% contained. It has covered more than 3,800 acres since it started burning.

Warm (70s) and dry weather expected much of next week. So do not count on the rain or cooler weather we have been experiencing to impact the fires very much in the next week.

