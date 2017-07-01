Wildfire near Ellensburg shuts down WB I-90 from Vantage

photo by Washington State Department of Natural Resources

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash --- Wildfire 15 miles east of Ellensburg shuts down westbound I-90.

On July 1 around 1:30 p.m. Kittitas County fire crews responded to the Westbound Ryegrass I-90 rest area for a semi-truck fire.

The fire has spread to the north of the rest area into the wind farm. Fire crews are fighting the fire and westbound I-90 from Vantage is closed until further notice, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said there are three helicopters, two fire bosses, four fire engines and a bulldozer at the Ryegrass fire. They also reported the fire is now around 100 acres in size.

KREM has a call out to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the containment, size and impact of this fire, the story will be updated as conditions change.

