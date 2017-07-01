KREM
Wildfire near Ellensburg covers over 100 acres

Staff , KREM 7:35 PM. PDT July 01, 2017

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash --- Wildfire 15 miles east of Ellensburg covers over 100 acres.

On July 1 around 1:30 p.m. Kittitas County fire crews responded to the Westbound Ryegrass I-90 rest area for a semi-truck fire.

The fire has spread to the north of the rest area into the wind farm and is covering 192 acres, said the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Fire crews are fighting the fire and westbound I-90 from Vantage is closed until further notice, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

The WSDNR said there are three helicopters, two fire bosses, four fire engines and a bulldozer at the Ryegrass fire.

 

 

KREM has a call out to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the containment, size and impact of this fire, the story will be updated as conditions change.

UPDATE: Westbound I-90 is open.

