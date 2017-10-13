Spokane firefighters head to California to help battle wildfires

Photo: KING

SPOKANE, Wash. – A strike team from the Inland Northwest headed south to California to help emergency crews there battle the wildfires that continue to rage across the state.

Crews from Spokane Fire Protection District 8, City of Spokane Fire and Chelan Fire and Rescue left Friday to help fight the fires.

As of Friday, there were 18 fires burning in nine counties and an estimated 20,000 people are evacuated.

Authorities confirmed there have been at at least 35 deaths in the Northern California wildfires.

The raging fires have destroyed at least 5,700 homes and businesses.

