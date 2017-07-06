Rattlesnake Hills Fire grows to 5,000 acres

A wildfire in Yakima County grew to at least 5,000 acres on Thursday. (Photo: KING)

The Rattlesnake Hills Fire started on Wednesday at about 10:48 p.m., according to Deputy State Fire Marshal John Wabel. It is burning near Moxee, which is about eight miles southeast of Yakima.

The grass and brush fire is threatening homes, crops, and communications infrastructure. Approximately 30 homes are under a level 1 evacuation, which means get ready to leave.

Three wildland strike teams, air resources, and an incident management team have been mobilized.

The cause is under investigation.

