TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) - Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wildlands north of the park.



The Tri-City Herald reports that the fire started Wednesday and seemed to begin to die down until winds caused it to grow again.



Franklin County Fire Districts and Adams County Fire District brought the fire under control Thursday.



The state park, which features beautiful waterfalls, was evacuated during the incident. Franklin Fire District 2 said the park would reopen Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Friday, fire officials estimated the fire was 500 acres. They said the wildfire did not threaten any structures and burned predominantly grass and brush in the area.

An official from Franklin Fire District 2 said they believed the fire started near where crews were working on a railroad.

Palouse Falls State Park to reopen at 9 am June 24. No campfires or charcoal. Get updates: https://t.co/Ywm755bCS5 #WaWILDFIRE pic.twitter.com/omCY5CaXkd — WA State Parks (@WAStatePks) June 23, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV