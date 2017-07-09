KREM
LEVEL 3 EVACUATION NOTICE: for upper Goose Lake rec area

Staff , KREM 4:35 PM. PDT July 09, 2017

GRANT COUNTY, Wash --- A level three evacuation notice has been issued for the upper Goose Lake recreation area.

This means everyone in the area should leave immediately.

Large wildfire in the Wildlife Refuge at Upper Goose Lake. All persons should immediately leave the area. Police are in the area assisting with this evacuation.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

