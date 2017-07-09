Level 3 evacuation issued for Upper Goose Lake area in Grant Co.

photo by Katherine Flower

GRANT COUNTY, Wash --- A level three evacuation notice has been issued for the upper Goose Lake recreation area.

This means everyone in the area should leave immediately.

Large wildfire in the Wildlife Refuge at Upper Goose Lake. All persons should immediately leave the area. Police are in the area assisting with this evacuation.

In another tweet the GCSO said the area is rugged cliffs, canyons, lakes, and sagebrush grasslands. Unknown fire size, but it's a big fire.

Firefighters are focusing on controlling the fire. No homes at risk, and people in the wildlife area were notified and left the area, said the GCSO. The fire is within the boundaries of the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge and currently poses no threat outside of the refuge.

