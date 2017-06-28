Latest alerts on Inland Northwest wildfires

The following story contains the current acreage and evacuations for Washington.

Spartan Fire

Containment: 30%
Acres: 7,500                                                                      
Start Date: June 26, 2017                                                                                                      
Cause: Lightning                                                             
Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee, WA                          
Total Personnel: 160                                                    
Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels

Evacuations: Level two evacuations in place along Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road and Tarpiscan Road.

Structures threatened: 80 

Sutherland Canyon Fire

Containment: 10%
Acres: 10,000                                                                   
Start Date: June 26, 2017                                                                                                     
Cause: Unknown                                                           
Location: 15 miles S of East Wenatchee, WA                 
Total Personnel: 150                                                    
Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels

Evacuations: Level three evacuations are in place along Palisades Road corridor beginning at the Highway 28 juncture. Level two evacuations are in place in the Trinidad area along Mansfield Road. Shelter is available at the Columbia Grove Convenant Church at 19 McElmurry Lane in East Wenatchee. Shelter for pets is available at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

Structures threatened: 30

Straight Hollow Fire

Containment: 20%
Acres: 6,000                                                                      
Start Date: June 26, 2017                                                                                                     
Cause: Unknown                                                           
Location: 20 miles S of East Wenatchee, WA                 
Total Personnel: 50                                                       
Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels

