Latest alerts on Inland Northwest wildfires

Spartan Fire

Containment: 30%

Acres: 7,500

Start Date: June 26, 2017

Cause: Lightning

Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee, WA

Total Personnel: 160

Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels

Evacuations: Level two evacuations in place along Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road and Tarpiscan Road.

Structures threatened: 80

Sutherland Canyon Fire

Containment: 10%

Acres: 10,000

Start Date: June 26, 2017

Cause: Unknown

Location: 15 miles S of East Wenatchee, WA

Total Personnel: 150

Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels

Evacuations: Level three evacuations are in place along Palisades Road corridor beginning at the Highway 28 juncture. Level two evacuations are in place in the Trinidad area along Mansfield Road. Shelter is available at the Columbia Grove Convenant Church at 19 McElmurry Lane in East Wenatchee. Shelter for pets is available at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

Structures threatened: 30

Straight Hollow Fire

Containment: 20%

Acres: 6,000

Start Date: June 26, 2017

Cause: Unknown

Location: 20 miles S of East Wenatchee, WA

Total Personnel: 50

Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels