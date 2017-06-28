Latest alerts on Inland Northwest wildfires

Spartan Fire
Containment: 30%
Acres: 7,500
Start Date: June 26, 2017
Cause: Lightning
Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee, WA
Total Personnel: 160
Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels
Evacuations: Level two evacuations in place along Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road and Tarpiscan Road.
Structures threatened: 80
Sutherland Canyon Fire
Containment: 10%
Acres: 10,000
Start Date: June 26, 2017
Cause: Unknown
Location: 15 miles S of East Wenatchee, WA
Total Personnel: 150
Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels
Evacuations: Level three evacuations are in place along Palisades Road corridor beginning at the Highway 28 juncture. Level two evacuations are in place in the Trinidad area along Mansfield Road. Shelter is available at the Columbia Grove Convenant Church at 19 McElmurry Lane in East Wenatchee. Shelter for pets is available at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Structures threatened: 30
Straight Hollow Fire
Containment: 20%
Acres: 6,000
Start Date: June 26, 2017
Cause: Unknown
Location: 20 miles S of East Wenatchee, WA
Total Personnel: 50
Fuels/Topography: Grass, brushy fuels
