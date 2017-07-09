Fire by I-90 has closed WB lanes near Vantage

photo by Trooper Brian Moore

GRANT COUNTY, Wash --- A wildfire by Interstate 90 in Grant County has closed the westbound lanes.

Eastbound lanes were closed earlier but have reopened.

And the Washington State Department of Transportation is in the process of opening one lane heading westbound.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and do not have an estimate on when the WB lanes will be open, according to the Washington State Patrol.

#update closed in Kittitas at exit 115 and George and exit 149. More updates to come @wsdot (ci) — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 10, 2017

#update I90 fire @ Vantage, one lane EB has been opened, WB still closed, more updates to come @wsdot (ci) — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 10, 2017

