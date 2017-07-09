KREM
Fire by I-90 has closed WB lanes near Vantage

Staff , KREM 6:59 PM. PDT July 09, 2017

GRANT COUNTY, Wash --- A wildfire by Interstate 90 in Grant County has closed the westbound lanes.

Eastbound lanes were closed earlier but have reopened.

And the Washington State Department of Transportation is in the process of opening one lane heading westbound.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and do not have an estimate on when the WB lanes will be open, according to the Washington State Patrol.

 

 

 

 

 

