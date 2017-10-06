Evacuations in place for Teanaway fire in Kittitas County

photo by Kittitas County Sheriff's Office

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash --- Level three evacuation notices have been issued for about 30 homes in Teanaway for a 250 acre brush fire.

There is a brush fire in Kittitas County that has caused level two and three evacuations to be issued for residents in the area, said Kittitas County Sheriff's Office officials. Washington State Department of Natural Resources tweeted that 30 homes are under evacuation notices.

Level three evacuations are in place from the 8500 block to the 6500 block of Teanaway Road. This means you need to leave immediately, said KCSO officials.

Level two evacuations are in place from the 6500 block to the 4000 block of Teanaway Road. This means you need to be ready to leave at a moment's notice, said KCSO officials.

Teanaway is closed to all traffic at Red Bridge Road and fire apparatus are blocking several spots on the Teanaway Road for suppression efforts.

Three helicopters are actively dropping water on the fire. State mobilization has been requested, said KCSO officials.

