800 acre wildfire in Upper Goose Lake area contained

photo by Katherine Flower

GRANT COUNTY, Wash --- The level three evacuation notice has been canceled for the upper Goose Lake recreation area.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday that the wildfire spreading near upper Goose Lake was contained at 800 acres.

#UPPERGOOSELAKEFIRE :: A quick vid from Deputy Mark Pannek. pic.twitter.com/ush31KS43L — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 10, 2017

Authorites said the fire was within the boundaries of the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge, but posed no threat outside of the refuge.

