WSU to begin free feminine hygiene product program in April

Feminie hygiene vending machine located on the ground floor of the CUB.

PULLMAN, Wash. --- Washington State University will soon begin to offer free feminine hygiene products on a more regular basis.

The student Senate passed a resolution last night that will make feminine hygiene products free in the Compton Union Building, The Chinook Student Center and the rec center.

Right now, there are feminine hygiene vending machines in those locations, but Devon Holze, a student senator who wrote the resolution, said she found in a survey most students do not use them.

“They currently don’t use a dispensary because they don’t carry change,” she explained. She said one survey respondent even wrote back that it is an “issue of heath and dignity.”

Holze said she was inspired by the programs that other universities like Rutgers, Cornell and Brown have.

“Brown sent me so much helpful information and they really helped me get an idea of what we could do,” she said.

The plan, for now, is to begin offering free feminine hygiene products in the CUB, The Chinook and the rec center as soon as April.

“The plan is, basically this next month through the end of the year will be our test,” she said. “Obviously I want it to be permanent, but it’s more of a test phase.”

The administrations of the CUB, The Chinook and the rec center, Holze said, plan to pay for this year’s project. If it’s successful, Holze said, the CUB administration agreed to put it in their budget for the next year.

"It's really, it's not that expensive," Holze said.





