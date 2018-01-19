KREM
Close

WSU students, faculty remember the life of Tyler Hilinski

Those in attendance met at the Cougar Statue to celebrate the life of Hilinski, lighting candles and signing cards.

Staff , KREM 8:18 PM. PST January 19, 2018

PULLMAN, WASH. -- Students and faculty gathered Friday night to remember Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who was found dead Tuesday.

Those in attendance met at the Cougar Statue to celebrate the life of Hilinski, lighting candles and signing cards. Coach Mike Leach and football team were there. The vigil was held in part to bring awareness to suicide prevention but also to support the family, friends and everyone who is mourning.

If you know someone who is having thoughts of suicide, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed 24/7 so someone will always pick up the phone. Their number is 1-800-273-8255. WSU also has a 24/7 Crisis Line. They can be reached at 509-335-2159.
 

© 2018 KREM-TV

KREM

WSU football player Tyler Hilinski found dead in apparent suicide

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories