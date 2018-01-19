WSU students, faculty remember the life of Tyler Hilinski

PULLMAN, WASH. -- Students and faculty gathered Friday night to remember Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who was found dead Tuesday.

Those in attendance met at the Cougar Statue to celebrate the life of Hilinski, lighting candles and signing cards. Coach Mike Leach and football team were there. The vigil was held in part to bring awareness to suicide prevention but also to support the family, friends and everyone who is mourning.

If you know someone who is having thoughts of suicide, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed 24/7 so someone will always pick up the phone. Their number is 1-800-273-8255. WSU also has a 24/7 Crisis Line. They can be reached at 509-335-2159.



The crowd is growing in front of Martin Stadium as people gather to remember and grieve for WSU QB Tyler Hilinski. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/g8TIRUsUQi — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) January 20, 2018

