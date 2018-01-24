WSU research on autism has special meaning to one professor

Lucia Peixoto in the lab at WSU Spokane (Photo: Custom)

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Research on autism at Washington State University has special meaning to a professor helping with the research.



Autism affects one in 68 children in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers at Washington State University are trying to find out how to determine how severe the condition could be for an individual.



Lucia Peixoto is an assistant professor of biomedical sciences at WSU. She said there's a personal reason she got involved in this work.



"My sister is actually severely intellectually impaired. I have seen my parents struggle with it and I have made it a point of my science, research career to help parents because I know how hard the struggle is," said Peixoto.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, can impair someone's ability to communicate and interact with others. It can affect people differently and at varying degrees.



Peixoto and other researchers did a five year study, looking at the risk factors that could determine if a person will be on the low end of the spectrum or the high end of the spectrum.

Researchers worked with people who have autism and a group that doesn't have autism. The research also used mice to do a learn simple task, then looked at their genetic makeup to see if there were any changes. They found more 2,000 regions of the genome affected by learning are linked to autism. So DNA could be used to tell a lot about how severe autism will be.



This could help diagnose autism sooner, better predict of how severe the condition will be and find better treatment for the disorder.



"We hope it will help inform parents one day, we are really far from that day, as to whether their child will be severely impaired or not," said Peixoto. "The more we understand about genetic risk factors the better we can start on a particular path of treatment as early as possible and I know by my own person family experience that makes a huge difference in the potential that that child can achieve."





